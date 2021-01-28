eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 903,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

