eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $184,258.67

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $184,258.67 and approximately $189.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00411166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.