ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ECN opened at C$7.12 on Monday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

