ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.