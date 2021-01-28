ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Shares Gap Down to $77.50

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.50, but opened at $70.00. ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 million and a P/E ratio of -13.60.

In other news, insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,963.66 ($7,791.56).

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

