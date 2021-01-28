Edgeless Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $368,165.82 and approximately $42.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00891881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.51 or 0.04202175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017671 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.