EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $61.73. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,673. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.