Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

