Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 10,000 Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 85,888 shares of company stock valued at $479,029 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

