Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

