Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

