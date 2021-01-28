Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 5,000 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.