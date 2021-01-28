Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

