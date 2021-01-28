Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.86-0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

