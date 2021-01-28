Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

