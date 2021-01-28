Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,494.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.