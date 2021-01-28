Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.85

Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 545545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.89 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.