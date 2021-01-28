eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

