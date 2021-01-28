Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Critical Analysis

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Teck Resources $8.99 billion 1.08 -$455.93 million $2.22 8.38

Emerge Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teck Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources -14.37% 2.49% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emerge Energy Services and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 8 8 0 2.50

Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates. It also produces gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada.

