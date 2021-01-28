Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

