Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 4,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

