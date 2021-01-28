Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.31 to $3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.000 billion to $5.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.31-3.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.