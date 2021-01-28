Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.09 million and $16,223.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00897932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.39 or 0.04331524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

