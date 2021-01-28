Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.09 million and $16,223.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00897932 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054088 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.39 or 0.04331524 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014668 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017952 BTC.
Enecuum Coin Profile
Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum's total supply is 192,407,169 coins and its circulating supply is 150,407,168 coins.
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enecuum is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Buying and Selling Enecuum
Enecuum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
