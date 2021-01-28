Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.53. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 534,383 shares changing hands.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$621.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

