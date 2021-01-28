Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NYSE:ENR opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

