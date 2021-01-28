Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches Market Cap of $190,650.69

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $190,650.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010289 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

