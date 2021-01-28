Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.05.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$7.23. The firm has a market cap of C$932.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

