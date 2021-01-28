Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

