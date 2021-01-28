Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $145.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

