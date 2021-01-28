Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.60

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 200932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

