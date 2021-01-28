EOS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00007877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,574,941 coins and its circulating supply is 939,874,929 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

