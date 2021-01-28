Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,632.67

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $114,632.67 and $3,016.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00068113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00895625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.34 or 0.04183155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014619 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.