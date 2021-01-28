Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of ROS opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. RosCan Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.55.

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) Company Profile

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

