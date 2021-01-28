Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

