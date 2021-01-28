Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $17.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.76. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$431.62.

Shares of CP opened at C$423.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$445.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$411.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

