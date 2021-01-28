Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.