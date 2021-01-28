Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.