Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

KMB opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.