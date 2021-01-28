Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.