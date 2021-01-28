Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.