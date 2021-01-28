Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $608.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $608.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.90 million and the lowest is $577.44 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $683.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 41,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,175. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

