Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of ERGO stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Tuesday. Ergomed plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07). The stock has a market cap of £560.27 million and a P/E ratio of 92.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 795.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

