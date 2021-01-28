Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 48,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,489. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.