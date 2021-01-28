Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Up 11%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s share price traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.49. 1,250,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 495,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

