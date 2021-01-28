ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

