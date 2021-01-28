ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.57 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

