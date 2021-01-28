Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0002

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $246,214.40 and approximately $70,136.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.10 or 0.00889176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.90 or 0.04221185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars.

