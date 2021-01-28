Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Etsy stock opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

