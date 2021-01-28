Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

EEFT opened at $123.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

