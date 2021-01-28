Evedo Price Reaches $0.0597 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $846,063.92 and approximately $380,253.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00886327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04325797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

